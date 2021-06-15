PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Short Interest Update

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PETV traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 1,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701. PetVivo has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Get PetVivo alerts:

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.