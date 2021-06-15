Peter M. Graham Sells 6,500 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. 135,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,185. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.43. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in PRA Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PRA Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 142,590 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

