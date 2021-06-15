Peter M. Graham Sells 6,500 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. 135,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,185. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.43. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.