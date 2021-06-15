pEOS (PEOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 72.1% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $11.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00059705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00150819 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00180583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.16 or 0.00961984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,240.57 or 0.99986334 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

