PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNNT shares. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

