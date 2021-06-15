Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.32. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,956. Pegasystems has a one year low of $89.32 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,796 in the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

