PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $103.85 million and $1.15 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002211 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00153331 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.42 or 0.00641198 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

