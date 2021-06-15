Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 702 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $413.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.98.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

