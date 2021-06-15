Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 402 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

