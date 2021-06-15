Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 104,939 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Western Union worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,789,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,914 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 129,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

