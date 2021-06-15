Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $8.86 Million in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

