Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,643,287 shares of company stock worth $141,375,559. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

