Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.86 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 571.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 7,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $336.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.