Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 294.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,066 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Adient worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Adient by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

ADNT stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.