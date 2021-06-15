Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 72,468 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1,490.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,468 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Oshkosh worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after purchasing an additional 198,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $69,328,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $127.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.71. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

