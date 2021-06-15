Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 11.5% This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002843 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $61.94 million and approximately $75,794.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,986.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.98 or 0.06334564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.05 or 0.01568147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00434171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00145273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.77 or 0.00699670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00423342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005992 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00040529 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,490,290 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

