Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Overstock.com is benefiting from solid demand for its e-commerce services amid coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. The company’s refreshed focus on home furnishing vertical has been the major growth driver in the near term. Markedly, online penetration of home furnishings jumped significantly during lockdowns. The home furnishing space is expected to continue to grow as the housing sector recovers, with rising affluence in specific demographics, driving demand for home-goods items. Moreover, improved mobile experience, new product content, refined search features using machine-learning models and lower logistics costs is driving new-customer growth. Markedly, the launch of “free shipping on everything” service in response to COVID-19 is a major growth driver. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OSTK. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.43.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $89.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.94. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,905. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 394,969 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $19,858,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after acquiring an additional 287,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after acquiring an additional 265,754 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

