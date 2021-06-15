Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the May 13th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.0 days.

Otsuka stock remained flat at $$53.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $53.22.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

