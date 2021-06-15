Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the May 13th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.0 days.
Otsuka stock remained flat at $$53.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $53.22.
About Otsuka
