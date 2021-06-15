Osino Resources’ (OSIIF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has a C$2.60 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.30 price objective on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Osino Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS OSIIF opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12. Osino Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

