Orbs (ORBS) Hits Market Cap of $159.39 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $159.39 million and $855,483.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.00785249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00084894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.55 or 0.07858622 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

