Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells C$197,034.95 in Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95.

Open Text stock traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.30. 119,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.56. The firm has a market cap of C$16.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$47.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.00.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.00.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

