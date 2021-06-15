Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Up 9% This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $58,354.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.00775280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00084184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043096 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

