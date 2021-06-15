Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $361,900.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $361,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ontrak stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $569.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 2.35. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

