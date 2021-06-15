Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 496,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,689 shares of company stock worth $5,336,846. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of ONTO opened at $74.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

