Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Down 60.5% in May

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the May 13th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLY opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $10.93.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

