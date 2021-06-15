ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 522,314 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of ON Semiconductor worth $129,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,362 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

