Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.43.

Olin stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.32. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Olin by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Olin by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 298,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Olin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

