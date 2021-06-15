Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Up 157.1% in May

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 29.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

