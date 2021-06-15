Old North State Trust LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. 180,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,128,367. The company has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

