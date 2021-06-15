Old North State Trust LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.51. 11,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

