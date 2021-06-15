Old North State Trust LLC Buys 293 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. 48,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,095,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $239.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

