Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.12. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 9,489 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, major shareholder Fourworld Capital Management L acquired 9,250 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $60,957.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark B. Justh acquired 10,000 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,205.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMEX. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It offers research, scientific, resource assessment, marine operations planning, management execution, project planning, and project management services.

