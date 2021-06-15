Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 30.92.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 27.37 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 19.99 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

