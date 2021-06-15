Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 30.92.
Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 27.37 on Monday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 19.99 and a twelve month high of 29.00.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.