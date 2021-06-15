Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

