Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of JHB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 98,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,905. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
