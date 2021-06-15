Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JHB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 98,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,905. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 476,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 167.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 742,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 478,425 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

