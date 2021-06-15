NuShares Achieves Market Cap of $930,717.09 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $930,717.09 and $21.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023165 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000777 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,159,978,292 coins and its circulating supply is 5,832,328,122 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

