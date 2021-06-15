Numis Securities Reaffirms Add Rating for Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

MGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

LON MGP traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 170 ($2.22). 267,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,027. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.18. Medica Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 174 ($2.27). The stock has a market cap of £208.06 million and a P/E ratio of 141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07.

In other news, insider Stuart Quin acquired 19,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £29,647.60 ($38,734.78).

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

