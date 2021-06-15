Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $102.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

