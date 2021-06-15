Nucleus Vision Achieves Market Cap of $18.03 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $18.03 million and $2.32 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

