Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Norwood Financial has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,362. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $209.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.