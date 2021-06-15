Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Short Interest Update

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NHVCF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,753. Northern Vertex Mining has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Northern Vertex Mining

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.

