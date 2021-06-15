Northern Trust Corp Sells 901,275 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,595,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 901,275 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,771,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 290,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,694,116. The company has a market capitalization of $227.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

