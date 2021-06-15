Northern Trust Corp Sells 46,357 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,721,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,357 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,676,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,436.58. The company had a trading volume of 34,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,169. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,448.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,318.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

