Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Sells C$21,000.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Gordon Keep sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 698,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$488,688.20.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Gordon Keep sold 145,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$8,700.00.

TSE:NDM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.66. 153,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$3.28. The firm has a market cap of C$338.51 million and a P/E ratio of -5.20.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

