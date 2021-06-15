Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Baidu were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

BIDU opened at $189.83 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.80.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.