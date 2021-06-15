Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 671 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total value of $2,490,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,143 shares in the company, valued at $68,304,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,047 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

ZM opened at $365.91 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.38 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

