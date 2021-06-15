Norinchukin Bank The Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

