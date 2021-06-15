Norinchukin Bank The Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,006,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,736,000 after buying an additional 156,390 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after buying an additional 468,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,783,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

