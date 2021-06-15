Norinchukin Bank The Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

SIVB opened at $545.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $557.98.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

