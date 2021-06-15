Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

